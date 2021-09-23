Community project closer

A project which celebrates local excellence has a home in the Mosgiel Memorial Garden.

The Celebrating Excellence project was launched by the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board in October 2018, to recognise Taieri people who had achieved excellence in their field and brought credit to the area.

Nominations closed in January 2019 and nine were selected by a panel.

On the panel were historian Ron Palenski, athletics coach Raylene Bates, former Otago cricketer and Taieri College principal David Hunter, and board chairwoman Joy Davis.

An area between the Mosgiel library and Senior Citizens Hall was chosen as the site.

The council was planning on revitalising the area and ‘‘very kindly agreed’’ to let the group use the brick walls.

Mrs Davis was thrilled the project was advancing as there had been some delays, such as Covid-19 disruptions.

‘‘It was approved by the last board so it’s a board project that is going forward and it feels great,’’ she said.

Funding for plaques and panels was subject to community board approval and quotes would be presented at its November meeting.

The plan was to have plaques with a summary of the nominees’ achievements installed on the walls.

That information would be double-checked with the nominee, the person who nominated them or their family members, if they had

died.

Mrs Davis hoped the plaques would attract more people to the area.

‘‘It will be a lovely place for family and friends to take visitors.

‘‘It’s a great collaboration between the board and parks and recreation.’’

While the first inductees had been chosen, there was room for others to be added.

‘‘There are many exceptional people that have come from the Taieri and made their impact around the world.’’

Mrs Davis would update the Friends of the Mosgiel Memorial Garden group on progress.