Concert to support Ukraine

Dunedin’s classical music community is stepping up in support of the people of Ukraine, whose lives are being turned upside down by war.

The Concert for Ukraine fundraising event, to be held on July 17 from 4.30pm at Dunedin Town Hall, is a chance for local groups to show their support by sharing their talent with the community.

The brainchild of concerned community members who wanted to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the concert is being organised by City Choir Dunedin.

Choir director David Burchell said fellow musicians had been keen to step up and lend their support to the cause, resulting in a strong line-up, including Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, Cafe Operana, Heleen du Plessis and Cellists of Otago, Bennett School of Ballet & Jazz, and singer Calla Knudson-Hollebon.

"Cellists of Otago, Cafe Operana and professional singers and their students, together with City Choir and Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, are donating their talent and time for the people of the Ukraine," Burchell said.

"We are very grateful to everyone for what they are doing to help."

The programme will include the National Anthem of Ukraine, a Ukrainian folk song, Dumka from Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances, and Dona Nobis Pacem by Peteris Vasks.

The concert will conclude with a rousing performance of the Ode to Joy, the finale from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Choral.

The New Zealand Red Cross will assist City Choir at the concert, collecting koha and donations, as well as selling merchandise and raffle tickets.

Entry by donation at the door, with all funds raised during the event to be forwarded to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

