Covid delaying city works

Covid-19 has caused delays to work upgrading Dunedin’s ageing infrastructure.

Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said the completion of Frederick and Filleul St works were delayed due to the impacts of Covid-19 on the workforce and supply chain.

Other sections had been delayed to reduce the number of simultaneous road closures.

"We have also started ordering materials further in advance and locating alternative suppliers to hopefully mitigate these global supply chain issues."

Frederick St and Filleul St have now both opened to traffic with new paving and lighting installed in Frederick St and part of Hanover and Filleul Sts.

Some work on footpaths and traffic signals was still to be completed at both sites.

New bins and seating would start to be installed over the next fortnight, Dr Hazelton said.

An archaeologist has been overseeing the works.

"This archaeologist provides advice to the crews on site on how to manage these finds as they occur, which can result in adaptation of our on site works or simple recording and removal of finds," Dr Hazelton said.

Work has now begun on replacing old underground pipes plus above ground improvements on Great King St’s hospital block, and on Monday work will start on Great King St’s Centre City Mall block.

Pipe renewal work on both blocks is expected to run until the end of the year.

The priority during construction on Great King St was to maintain access to and from Dunedin Hospital, as well as businesses and car parking facilities in the area.

Great King St will remain open to traffic throughout the construction period.