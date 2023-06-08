Cultures meld for fundraising event

Members of the Khamzin Tribe Belly Dancers (from left) Shirley Crawford, Jeanne Hutchinson, Stefanie Kalmakoff, and Amanda Kennedy will be among those performing in Friday night’s "Drum, Dance and Dessert" event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s vibrant multicultural performance community comes together this week for an evening of dance, music and fun, in support of the Khamzin Tribe Belly Dancers and Kazbah Studio.

The "Drum, Dance and Dessert" event, to be held this Friday night, from 7pm, at Kazbah Studio in Victoria Rd, aims to raise funds to help cover expenses for the not-for-profit community space, which supports and promotes Middle-Eastern inspired dance and music in Dunedin.

The family-friendly evening will feature a variety of performances, from West African dancers and drummers, Indian dance, poetry, Pasifika performance, and a showcase by Khamzin Tribe Belly Dancers.

Founded 10 years ago by experienced belly dancer Stefanie Kalmakoff, the Khamzin Tribe Belly Dancers present a dance style and costuming that is a fusion of styles from the Middle East, North Africa, Spain and India.

Originally created by Carolena Nericcio in San Francisco, in the 1980s, the fusion style is called Fat Chance Bellydance, and is now taught around the world.

Friday night’s lineup also features Koffie Fugah and his West African Dancers and Drummers, a high energy group whose performance style emphasises interpretation through improvisation.

The Natyaloka Indian Dance School will present the classical Hindu dance styles of Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam.

For something completely different, the Jack Frost Morris Dancers will perform traditional English dance with liveliness and irreverence.

The event will also feature modern dance and a performance by the University of Otago Pacific Islands Students’ Association, and Middle Eastern drumming group the Unfortunate Repercussions.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, and the variety show will start at 7pm. Entry costs $20 cash per adult, with children $5 and families $45, including a free dessert buffet and non-alcoholic drink. All welcome.

