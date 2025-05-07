Dark mystery impressive and intriguing

The Globe Theatre presents Crunchy Silk by Jesse Sayer

Sunday, May 4

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD



The mysterious world of a confused, child-like young woman inhabiting a single 'safe' space is at the heart of dark mystery Crunchy Silk, by Jesse Sayer.



Astrid (Shannon Burnett) clings to her own, peculiar reality, while welcoming visits from her brother Mario (Zach Hall) and his frequent gifts of chopsticks, and dreading those of 'therapist' Olivia (Kimberley Buchan).



The more Olivia probes and Astrid resists, the stranger the tale becomes, until it reaches a shocking crescendo and a twisted conclusion worthy of Edgar Allan Poe.



Directed by Jackson Rosie, the trio of actors work effectively together to bring Astrid's strange and lonely world to life, and bring plenty of energy and commitment to the play's many moments of heightened emotion.



Burnett's Astrid is stubbornly childish and resistant to change; Hall's Mario is gentle, kind and brotherly, but also deeply afraid; and Buchan's Olivia is stern and playful by turns, with a cruel twist to her expression.



The setting of Astrid's simple bedroom, decorated with strings of lights and chopsticks, and often very dimly lit makes an effective backdrop to Crunchy Silk's deepening shadows and sense of dread.



Crunchy Silk comes with a long list of trigger warnings, for very good reason, it is dark and dreadful indeed.



However, in the hands of a skillful cast and with imaginative direction, the Globe Theatre's production, which ended on Sunday, was impressive and intriguing.