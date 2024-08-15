Decorated for daffodil drive

Vintage cars will be dressed in a daffodil theme for the annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Highways and byways across the country will once again be populated with extraordinary vehicles as local branches of the Vintage Car Club Of New Zealand set their wheels in motion on Sunday, August 25, for the annual Daffodil Rally for Cancer.

The Vintage Car Club Otago branch co-ordinator Marion McConachie said its local run would start at 1pm from the former Forbury Park Raceway carpark in Victoria Rd.

The rally will travel to Wingatui Raceway in Mosgiel for a public display of the cars from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

All roadworthy vehicles are able to participate and a donation of $10 per vehicle will go to the Cancer Society Otago and Southland division.

Entrants are encouraged to dress up their vehicles and themselves in a Daffodil Day theme.

The vintage car club will be assisting with delivering preordered daffodils to businesses and individuals around the city on Monday, August 26.

An Austin 7 owned by David Mills will be on display in the Wall Street Mall on Friday and Saturday, August 30 and 31, packed with daffodils for sale to members of the public.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz