Dinosaur playing cards to bring joy

Deborah Bay woman Carol Meikle with some of the 352 boxes of dinosaur playing cards to be distributed to New Zealand children living with cancer this Christmas, through her Hearts & Hopes for Kiwi Kids project. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

More than 350 boxes of dinosaur-themed playing cards are winging their way across New Zealand, bringing cheer to children living with cancer this Christmas.

The gift of cards is the brainchild of Deborah Bay woman Carol Meikle QSM, under the banner of her "Hearts & Hopes for Kiwi Kids" project, and are being distributed to children through the Child Cancer Foundation of New Zealand.

The packs of 44 cards feature four sets of 11 dinosaur images, that were inspired by dinosaur wallpaper and designed by Mrs Meikle.

Inside each pack of cards is a special message for the children, which reads "these cards are to let you know that others care".

"The koru logo artwork and graphics for these unique dinosaur cards were made possible by talented locals, who had the appropriate skills required to turn Hearts & Hopes for Kiwi Kids into a reality," she said.

Mrs Meikle and her partner Graham Bain spent many hours folding up boxes for the cards, ready to hand over to the Child Cancer Foundation for distribution.

She also paid tribute to the local people, including NZ Couriers Dunedin branch manager Craig Cochrane, for their kindness and support with the project.

Mrs Meikle said the specific number of 352 packs of cards to be distributed relates to the number of children receiving treatment for cancer this Christmas.

"The whole aim of Hearts & Hopes for Kiwi Kids is to bring fun and joy into the lives of children going through tough times this Christmas," she said.

Fundraising

Carol Meikle has set up a Givealittle page, under the banner "Hearts & Hopes for Kiwi Kids", to raise funds for the production and distribution of the cards. Any additional funds raised will be given to the Child Cancer Foundation New Zealand. Donations are open until January 15, 2024.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz