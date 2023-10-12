Double celebration for Baroque weekend

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Presented by The Octagon Ensemble, the concert, to be held on Sunday, October 22, from 2.30pm at St Paul’s Cathedral, will be the culmination of a weekend of Baroque music-making.
The Octagon Ensemble director John Buchanan said the event would be an exciting chance for young local musicians to learn from some of the best in the country, and for the public to observe as a concert comes together.
New Zealand Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppanen and deputy concertmaster Yuka Eguchi will travel to Dunedin from Wellington to perform the Bach Double Violin Concerto in Sunday’s concert.
In addition, Leppanen and Eguchi will lead two public workshops showcasing putting the two concertos together, on Saturday, October 21, from 10am-noon, and 1pm-3pm.
Keyboard specialist Kemp English and Octagon Ensemble pianist Sharon McLennan will also feature in the concert, performing Bach’s Double Piano Concerto.
Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano) will perform a solo Handel cantata, and Handel’s choral Coronation Anthem No 4 — My Heart is Inditing, with the Amen chorus from Handel’s Messiah at the end, will round out the programme.
"It is going to be a great learning experience for the young players, and will be a chance for the public to watch the process of a concert coming together."
The Celebrating Baroque project and concert are supported through grants from Dunedin City Council, Cleveland Charitable Trust, Kiwi Gaming and Alexander Pianos.