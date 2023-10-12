Double celebration for Baroque weekend

Violinists Vesa-Matti Leppanen (above) and Yuka Eguchi will join pianists Kemp English and Sharon McLennan in performing the "Bach double-double" concertos with the Octagon Ensemble in next weekend’s Celebrate Baroque concert. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Four of the country’s top musicians will join forces to perform the Bach "double-double" — two Bach double concertos — in next weekend’s "Celebrate Baroque" concert.

Presented by The Octagon Ensemble, the concert, to be held on Sunday, October 22, from 2.30pm at St Paul’s Cathedral, will be the culmination of a weekend of Baroque music-making.

The Octagon Ensemble director John Buchanan said the event would be an exciting chance for young local musicians to learn from some of the best in the country, and for the public to observe as a concert comes together.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppanen and deputy concertmaster Yuka Eguchi will travel to Dunedin from Wellington to perform the Bach Double Violin Concerto in Sunday’s concert.

Pianist Kemp English (left) and violinist Yuka Eguchi.

They will lead workshops with members of the string ensemble on Thursday and Friday, October 19 and 20, teaching how to play Baroque style on modern instruments.

In addition, Leppanen and Eguchi will lead two public workshops showcasing putting the two concertos together, on Saturday, October 21, from 10am-noon, and 1pm-3pm.

Keyboard specialist Kemp English and Octagon Ensemble pianist Sharon McLennan will also feature in the concert, performing Bach’s Double Piano Concerto.

Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano) will perform a solo Handel cantata, and Handel’s choral Coronation Anthem No 4 — My Heart is Inditing, with the Amen chorus from Handel’s Messiah at the end, will round out the programme.

Pianist Sharon McLennan.

Buchanan was excited at the prospect of working alongside such top musicians, and delighted that they were eager to share their expertise with young musicians.

"It is going to be a great learning experience for the young players, and will be a chance for the public to watch the process of a concert coming together."

The Celebrating Baroque project and concert are supported through grants from Dunedin City Council, Cleveland Charitable Trust, Kiwi Gaming and Alexander Pianos.

