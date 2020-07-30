Dunedin launches first foosball club

Foosball Dunedin members Steffi Neupert and Paul Szyszka play foosball in Unipol Recreation Centre in North Dunedin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand’s first foosball club has been launched in Dunedin.

Foosball Dunedin founder Paul Szyszka said Dunedin was the first such club.

Club organisers were setting "lofty goals" of having New Zealand competing in foosball at the Olympics, Dr Szyszka said.

The International Table Soccer Federation was working to make foosball an Olympic sport.

The federation organised more than 100 tournaments each year and 61 countries took part.

German foosball table manufacturer Leonhart had equipped the Unipol Recreation Centre with four internationally recognised competition tables, he said.

"While many Kiwis come in touch with foosball as children, only a few have ever played on an official competition foosball table, which allows faster yet more controlled playing than on a common table."

People could play on the tables for free.

Foosball was a great competitive sport and an enjoyable social activity — a healthy and fun entertainment option.

“Foosball is a great team sport for which you do not need to be athletically gifted to play, and it provides heaps of entertainment," Dr Szyszka said.

The plan was to develop a New Zealand-wide foosball league and compete in international tournaments.

Dr Szyszka and club member Steffi Neupert were providing free training between 5.30pm and 7pm on Tuesdays.