Ecology and sport combine in challenge

Limbering up to help out at the Orokonui Challenge is communications and advocacy lead Taylor Davies-Colley. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A race through the Orokonui wildlife reserve will combine sport and ecology.

Runners taking part in the Orokonui Challenge on Sunday, November 12 will test their speed and stamina while enjoying nature.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary communications and advocacy lead Taylor Davies-Colley said the circuit included varied terrain, from forest to beach.

The 18.7km trail starts at Orokonui then goes up across Mopanui volcano, down to Osborne, along to Pūrākaunui, then there is a run along the beach, around to Doctor’s Point, through the Orokonui inlet and then back up through the sanctuary for a well-earned drink and a bite to eat.

Mr Davies-Colley said it was an enjoyable but also challenging race.

"It’s about 100 metres up to the top part and then you drop down to sea level, and then you come back up about 350 metres to finish it."

Due to logistics, only 100 places were available so he encouraged people to get in quick to enter.

The race helped raise much-needed funds for the sanctuary.

"The whole thing is just really an opportunity to get different people into the sanctuary to get across some really cool landscapes and to raise some funds for the sanctuary, which of course we are always needing. We’ve always got a lot of cool projects we would like to do."

Orokonui Challenge

Sunday, November 12

7am to 2.30pm

To enter visit humanitix.com and search for Orokonui

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz