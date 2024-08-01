Employment expo offers roadmap to jobs

Otago Polytechnic is holding its annual Employment Expo today.

The event, which runs from 10.30am-1.30pm, in The Hub (Forth St, Dunedin Campus) is open to anyone currently looking for employment options.

Attended by more than 30 businesses, including Youth Employment Success, Fulton Hogan, Mercy Hospital, Workbridge, Te Kāika, and NZ Police, the expo is a chance for people to network and explore potential employment avenues. These include internships, new graduate opportunities, and casual, part-time, or full-time work.

Event organiser and Otago Polytechnic Careers Team staff member, Khyla Johnston, said the "engaging and informative event is designed to connect job seekers with local and nationwide employers, providing valuable networking opportunities and insights into various industries".

"Last year’s expo was a huge success, with many of our learners and members of the public making meaningful connections, building important networks, and even finding employment," Ms Johnston said.

"This year, I’m excited about the diverse range of organisations who will be attending — all of whom want to showcase their career opportunities.

"It’s not too often that there’s an opportunity to engage with that many businesses all under one roof who are all looking for their future employees," she said.