Engagement key for climate strategies

Photo: Getty Images

A new report from the auditor-general highlights the need for clear climate strategies, strong community engagement, and regular reporting to help local councils address the challenges posed by climate change.

The report examines the climate responses of Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council, and Whanganui District Council. The councils represent a cross-section of local authorities in New Zealand, and all have declared a climate emergency, making climate change a strategic priority.

Each has incorporated collaborative initiatives and utilised online risk-mapping technology to assess climate risks effectively.

In a statement, auditor-general John Ryan said while progress was being made, managing climate impacts required councils to adopt long-term commitments, effective governance, and sustained engagement with communities and central government.

Maintaining community support was essential for successful climate action, alongside transparent, formal performance reporting, he said.

— APL