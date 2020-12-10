Enriching week before holidays

King’s High School staff and pupils who have been taking part in Enrichment Week activities such as creating Christmas crates to give to Dunedin families include (from left) deputy rector Darin Smith, pupils Paddy Tyrrell (14), Ted Menzies and Max Holgate (both 13), Hugh Jack (14), Declan Viljoen (13) and academic dean and teacher in charge of the student council Jeremy White. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

An enriching experience was had at King’s High School in Dunedin last week.

School deputy rector Darin Smith said about 200 pupils took part in the school’s annual Enrichment Week programme.

The year 9 and 10 pupils took on a range of "meaningful" activities for the week ending Friday.

The activities ranged from building and launching rockets to filling 15 crates with Christmas goods "to make a difference in other people’s worlds".

The items in the crates included baking the boys created during the week, packaged with a Christmas message.

Giving was a value the school considered important.

"It goes a long way in life," Mr Smith said.

The crates would be given to "struggling" Dunedin families the school staff knew of.

Funds raised from a mufti-day — led by the student council at the start of term 4 — paid for hams and presents suitable for teenagers, to put in the crates.

As part of the programme, pupils visited Otakou Marae to learn about Maori mythology, marae protocol and the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Enrichment Week programme was a "purposeful week" the staff and pupils were always "up for" each year, Mr Smith said.