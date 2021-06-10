Enterprising ability

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Bayfield High School pupils (from left) Lawrence Lui (18), Yoshika Ryu (17) and Hiro Harada (17) are keen to introduce Japanese fruit sandwiches to New Zealand.

As in an episode of reality TV show Dragons' Den, young would-be entrepreneurs braved a panel of judges as they pitched their business ideas at this year’s Young Enterprise Scheme.

Local sponsor Polson Higgs hosted three days of pitching at its Moray Pl offices last week, as more than 300 year 12 and 13 pupils showcased a wide variety of innovative ideas.

Polson Higgs professional development manager David Young said some presented individually and others were part of more than 70 teams.

With ideas ranging from healthy dog biscuits to upcycled fashions, sweet fruit sandwiches to repurposing old computers, the pupils had five minutes to present their plans to judges from the local business community.

Teaching mentor Regan Powell said a well-crafted pitch earned the young entrepreneurs points that would get them closer to being eligible to attend the national competition in Wellington in December.

Schools from across the region as well as Dunedin were taking part in this year’s competition.