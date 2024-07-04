EQC name change

The Earthquake Commission (EQC) has become the Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake, reflecting its role in supporting New Zealanders to prepare for, and recover from, a range of natural hazards, not just earthquakes.

The new name is one of a raft of changes introduced by the new Natural Hazards Insurance Act that came into force on July 1.

Natural Hazards Commission chief executive Tina Mitchell said the Act modernised governing legislation to ensure the commission was better set up to meet the needs of homeowners.

"Improvements to the scheme are timely as we see the impacts of a changing climate and the possibility of more extreme weather events in the years to come."