Event to join communities

Looking forward to welcoming former refugees, new migrants and the wider community to Araiteuru Marae for this month’s Manaakitanga Community Engagement Pōwhiri are (from left) Refugee Support Group member Barbara Johnston, Red Cross area co-ordination and planning lead Steve King and marae manager Tania Williams with mokopuna Rika Williams, 6. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

New Dunedin residents are invited to come together with mana whenua and the wider community to form connections and celebrate diversity at the Manaakitanga Community Engagement Pōwhiri at Araiteuru Marae.

The event, to be held on August 26, is the second one for this year. It aims to welcome former refugees and new migrants from dozens of countries to the city and to give them a taste of Te Ao Māori (the Māori world), as well as fostering connections with the wider community.

Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams is excited to share Māori culture with newcomers to New Zealand and the city, and with people who have not experienced a pōwhiri before.

"We are creating an opportunity for belonging in a multicultural community, where everybody is valued for who they are," she said.

"The space we are providing is a safe, all-encompassing space."

The pōwhiri would reflect the whakatauki (Māori proverb) "He Waka Eke Noa — We are all in this together".

Refugee Support Group member Barbara Johnston said the way in which people were welcomed to Dunedin would affect their settlement in the city, so the Manaakitanga Community Engagement Pōwhiri was very important.

"It also enables members of the local community to engage with former refugees and get to know them," Ms Johnston said.

Red Cross area co-ordination and planning lead Steve King said organisers of the twice-yearly Manaakitanga Community Engagement Pōwhiri recognised that many New Zealanders lacked education about former refugees and migrants.

"The world has come to us, we see a lot of people who look and sound different in our city now, so we are very keen to create opportunities for Kiwis to connect to that," Mr King said.

"So, the pōwhiri is a great way for people to get to know each other, in a Te Ao Māori context."

Ms Williams said many people also lacked understanding of the history of New Zealand, and the arrival of Māori on its shores 1000 years before anyone else.

"If we can learn to understand these things, in a safe environment, we can build a better and safer community, where we all belong."

Araiteuru Marae began hosting the Manaakitanga Community Engagement Pōwhiri in 2018, and has held several each year since, apart from disruption by Covid-19. Dunedin residents from all corners of the globe had attended, with one event attracting migrants from 28 countries.

"We would love to see anyone who wants to come along and share in a beautiful, multicultural experience," she said.

The powhiri was made possible through the support of funders, including Dunedin City Council, Otago Community Trust, Lottery Communities, Tindall Foundation, the Catholic Diocese Chancery Fund, and through donations of food and practical support from across the community.

Ms Williams thanked the collaborative Ko Ngā Rourou Manaaki Group for its vision and acknowledged the Dunedin Multi Cultural Council for its support.

Open to all

The culturally-diverse Manaakitanga Community Engagement Pōwhiri is open to all, with people invited to gather at Araiteuru Marae, 24 Shetland St, at 10.30am on Saturday, August 26, ready to be welcomed by marae whānau.

Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams said people would be encouraged to speak at the pōwhiri, and to share their language and culture.

"I’m also keen to have a fun whistling competition, with prizes for the best whistlers."

Volunteers are needed to help organise the pōwhiri and to help set up and prepare the kai for the gathering. The work will start at 3pm on Friday, August 25, and anyone interested in volunteering and learning about the process is invited to come along from then.

