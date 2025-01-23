Event popularity drives move to annual fixture

Cyclists Stu Robbie (left) and Grant Dowland set out during last year’s 34km Round the Mountain event run by the Rotary Club of Taieri. PHOTO: SUE MITCHELL

A local event is set to become a regular fixture for those who enjoy getting off the tarmac and into rougher terrain.

The Round the Mountain event is an off-road cycle looping around the Maungatua Range, starting at Traquair Station above Outram and travelling across paddocks and along farm tracks then finishing by Grainger Rd in Woodside.

Run by the Rotary Club of Taieri, last year’s event attracted more than 230 participants.

Organiser Colin Brown said the popularity of the event had encouraged the club to change it from from a one-off to a returning event.

"We had so much positive feedback from people, particularly the mountainbikers, saying what a great experience it was that we have decided to make it an annual event."

For this year’s event on Sunday, February 2, there are expanded options.

The cycle event includes a "standard" 32km off-road circumnavigation and 700m climb of the Maungatua Range.

A "tuffies" 38km option is available for those looking for more of a challenge.

A 500m hike to the top of the Maungatua Range for non-cyclists returns.

"That’s more of something that you can do at your own pace."

A new option of a 27km mountain run for cross-country athletes has been added.

"We considered ... that there would be genuine interest from harriers and others to have a different running opportunity, different experience, different place to run, so that is why we decided to put the run in as well."

All the events will be fundraisers towards plans for a Mosgiel to Taieri cycle and walking trail.

Full event details, including registration information, can be found at trtoursnz.org.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz