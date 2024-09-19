Exhibition supports creativity

Harakeke/flax woven into a large albatross by Artsenta artist Kyle is displayed in the ‘‘Artsenta Annual Exhibition’’ from today at Dunedin Community Gallery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A multimedia artist from Artsenta has been on a journey of transformation while preparing for the organisation’s annual exhibition.

What started as an idea for a woven harakeke/flax basket morphed into a large albatross that will grace the wall of Dunedin Community Gallery during the ‘‘Artsenta Annual Exhibition’’, running from today until September 26.

Kyle’s artwork is one of nearly 100 works included in the exhibition, which features pieces by 50 artists across a range of media.

Inspired by a recent weaving workshop presented by Karitane weaver Kiri Parata, Kyle learnt how to harvest his own flax and the tikanga or protocols involved, including karakia.

After talking to other artists at Artsenta, his artwork evolved into a unique manu or bird form.

‘‘It was a real experiment as I’ve only done weaving once before,’’ Kyle said.

‘‘I stripped the harakeke into muka strands to represent the feathers and used coloured glass for the beak and fired clay for the eyes.’’

Another of Kyle’s works follows the life cycle of a monarch butterfly and features delicate ceramic chrysalises hanging from a piece of driftwood.

‘‘It shows the different stages and again comes back to transformation, which reflects my experience of art making, which is so good for my own wellbeing’’.

Artsenta director Paul Smith said it was humbling to hear artists like Kyle speak about the impact being creative at Artsenta had on their lives.

‘‘Our artists tell us being creative helps them in so many ways, providing a positive focus, relieving anxiety, building a sense of community and confidence. It truly can be transformational,’’ Mr Smith said.

Artsenta is a creative space that supports tāngata whaiora/people seeking wellness to be creative as part of their wellbeing journey.

The ‘‘Artsenta Annual Exhibition’’ is being held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.