Family band performs tribute shows

The Kesha family band Jazzie’s Groove will play three tribute shows in Dunedin and Christchurch in memory of their late brother David Kesha, pictured performing in 2002. PHOTO: SERINA SHEATH

Dunedin musician David Kesha, bassist with his family’s band Jazzie’s Groove, will be remembered at a series of tribute shows this month.

David, who died on February 23, leaves behind his mother Emma, his musical siblings, and two sons.

To pay tribute and celebrate his life, Jazzie’s Groove will perform three tribute shows — the first to be held tomorrow night, from 7pm at Kaikorai Rugby Club.

There will also be two Christchurch tribute shows — on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at Wunderbar in Lyttelton and The Jolly Poacher respectively.

Growing up in Invercargill and Dunedin, the children of Harry and Emma Kesha were musical and sporty, and the children were often asked to perform and sing in church.

After leaving school, David bought a drum kit and taught himself to play, but quickly took up the bass guitar and discovered a love for funk, R&B and rock music.

The family band Jazzie’s Groove was formed in the early 1990s and performed regularly around the South Island, growing a large and loyal audience for its soulful, R&B sound.

Jazzie’s Groove had discussed reuniting to play live gigs with David on bass, but since his death, have decided to pay tribute to him instead.

For the tribute shows, Jazzie’s Groove will comprise Rachael, Jules, and Debra Kesha on vocals, Peter Kesha (keyboards), Tenei Kesha (bass), Ray Kesha (drums) and Lloyd Elisara (guitar).

