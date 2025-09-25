Festival returns with even bigger fish to fry

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Spring sunshine meets sea breeze for a day of flavour and fun as the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival returns next month.
The sea air will be filled with spring sounds as the main stage will rock with bands including Bulletproof Convertible, Ed & The Shadow Boys, The Beatniks, Hot Sauce Club, Johnny & the Cashtones, IVY, Flying Man, Mea Culpa, One + One, Dr T & the Dangerous Women and the O-Taiko Drumming Ensemble.
National treasure Suzy Cato will headline a packed children’s programme including Rainbow Rosalind and Melody the Mermaid, face painting, a supervised "touch tank" aquarium and a children’s fishing competition.
The "Emerson’s Express" special return train will run directly to the wharf.
People can also enjoy a one-way harbour cruise to the festival on the Monarch ferry, departing Fryatt St Wharf and arriving at the Boiler Point Wharf.
Details
The Port Chalmers Seafood Festival takes place on Saturday, October 4, from 11am–5pm at Shed A, Port Otago, Port Chalmers.
Visit seafoodfest.co.nz for details.