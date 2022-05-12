Foundry art

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The exhibition runs until May 21 and is a fundraiser for the Port Chalmers Foundry Trust.
Secretary Kris Smith said the trust had been working ‘‘really constructively’’ with the Dunedin City Council on a memorandum of understanding so it could progress plans to restore the old foundry as well as construct a new multipurpose community centre with a focus on visual and performance arts.
The trust was also excited about plans for the Foundry Festival in October which would utilise Port Chalmers venues and feature local performers.