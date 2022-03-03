Full upgrade of physio pool needed, trust says

The heat is off . . . The Dunedin Physio Pool’s heat exchanger failed in May and the pool has not been open since. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Swimmers will have to wait a while longer to use the physio pool.

The pool was closed in May last year after the heat exchanger failed and needed to be replaced.

Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust secretary-treasurer Neville Martin said it was uncertain when the pool would reopen.

The trust was in discussions with the Southern District Health Board, which owned and maintained the building and equipment, about the short-term and long-term future of the pool.

"The critical aspect of the long-term future is gaining a long-term lease of that site to enable a comprehensive upgrade of the pool," Mr Martin said.

It was best to do that before the pool reopened, he said.

Mr Martin said there was no point repairing broken equipment if something else was going to break down and force the pool to close again.

"So it just makes sense to make sure there is a comprehensive upgrade of the pool," he said.

"Now that’s going to take time to establish the feasibility of a comprehensive upgrade, then carrying out the work and then reopening."

That was a long-term process which could be a "number of years away".

A post on the pool’s social media site said it was likely the pool would remain closed for at least this year.

In the meantime, people with valid concession tickets could get a refund.

A health board spokeswoman said the board continued to work with the trust on future options, and further meetings planned in the coming weeks.

"We aren’t in a position to comment further at this time."