Funding requests heard

Puketeraki Marae. Photo: Allied Productions

Waikouaiti Coast Community Board had a busy public forum at its meeting last week, hearing presentations on a range of ongoing projects from local organisations.

The meeting was held on Wednesday last week at Puketeraki Marae, near Karitane, following a powhiri for board members and Dunedin City Council staff.

First to present at the public forum were Waikouaiti Riding for the Disabled president Tania Henderson and coach Louisa Stone, who were speaking to a funding application for $2455.

Of the funds requested, $730 would be spent on a Chromebook computer to be used by Ms Stone for studying towards the New Zealand certificate in equine (therapeutic riding - assistant coach), and the remainder on paying for a chartered accountant to complete a required audit.

Ms Henderson said having a qualified coach was essential for the organisation to be able to provide its services.

At present, the group had 14 riders on its books, ranging in age from 7 to over 60 years, with a wide variety of cognitive abilities and issues.

Later in the meeting, the board discussed the application and agreed to grant the $730 towards the Chromebook.

Next to address the public forum was Waiputai (Blueskin Bay) Trust representative Samantha Ashdown, speaking to a funding application for $667.35 towards a project to improve accessibility at the Waiputai Hub’s facilities, which would involve installing a disability grab rail and baby-changing station in its larger toilet.

Answering questions from the board, Ms Ashdown outlined a very busy programme of events and groups using the hub.

Later in the meeting, the board agreed to grant the Waiputai (Blueskin Bay) Trust the $667.35 it had requested.

Geraldine Tait had withdrawn from the discussion and resolution, due to a connection with the trust.

The final presentation to the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board public forum was from Waitati Music Festival treasurer Chris Linsell, speaking to a funding application for $2000 towards the cost of toilets for a Mini Fest in November and the main Waitati Music Festival in January, 2025.

Later in the meeting, the board agreed to grant $1600 towards the festival toilet costs.

Following this, the board turned its attention to general business, including the need to meet the deadline on its community plan, and discussion on the new council waste collection scheme and bus services.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz