Thursday, 25 November 2021

Fundraiser launched

    1. The Star

    Preparing the Tree of Remembrance for shoppers at the Farmers Dunedin store are (from left)...
    Preparing the Tree of Remembrance for shoppers at the Farmers Dunedin store are (from left) Gajanani Thirumal, hospice fundraising co-ordinator Amy Ruthven and Ruth Watson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Dunedin and Oamaru Farmers stores have launched their annual Otago Community Hospice fundraising campaign, with shopper donations and the sale of a limited-edition Christmas bauble.

    Hospice chief executive Ginny Green said everyone who made a donation up until Christmas would receive a remembrance card on which to write a message and place on the tree of remembrance in-store or they could buy a limited-edition Christmas bauble.

    Each bauble is $10 and thanks to the support of Farmers, the full $10 from every purchase will be donated to the hospice service.

    Farmers also passes on 100% of all customer donations to hospice from the Tree of Remembrance.

    “One hundred percent of everything donated supports our work, ensuring services remain free of charge in the Otago region,” Ms Green said.

    The 2021 limited-edition hospice bauble is themed on “Togetherness”.

    This is the seventh year Farmers has run the hospice-focused campaign, with more than $180,000 raised across its lifetime in Otago.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter