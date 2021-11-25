Fundraiser launched

Preparing the Tree of Remembrance for shoppers at the Farmers Dunedin store are (from left) Gajanani Thirumal, hospice fundraising co-ordinator Amy Ruthven and Ruth Watson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin and Oamaru Farmers stores have launched their annual Otago Community Hospice fundraising campaign, with shopper donations and the sale of a limited-edition Christmas bauble.

Hospice chief executive Ginny Green said everyone who made a donation up until Christmas would receive a remembrance card on which to write a message and place on the tree of remembrance in-store or they could buy a limited-edition Christmas bauble.

Each bauble is $10 and thanks to the support of Farmers, the full $10 from every purchase will be donated to the hospice service.

Farmers also passes on 100% of all customer donations to hospice from the Tree of Remembrance.

“One hundred percent of everything donated supports our work, ensuring services remain free of charge in the Otago region,” Ms Green said.

The 2021 limited-edition hospice bauble is themed on “Togetherness”.

This is the seventh year Farmers has run the hospice-focused campaign, with more than $180,000 raised across its lifetime in Otago.