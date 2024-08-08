Gallery previews film festival hits

Do you like movies? Want to know what's worth seeing at this year's Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival here in Dunedin?

Come along to the Dunedin Public Art Gallery this Saturday at 2pm for a sneak peek of some of this year’s best selections from across the globe.

The Dunedin Film Society will be previewing its "top 10 most ummissable films" from the NZIFF programme.

Free entry, all welcome. Afternoon tea provided afterwards.