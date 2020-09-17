Getting to bones of te reo

University of Otago School of Physiotherapy third-year students Julia Law (21, left), of Kapiti, and Rian Sanervie (23), of Kawerau, place te reo stickers on their matching bones at Te Roopu Maori's gala day on Monday. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Te reo Maori is taking centre stage.

To celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Maori, Te Roopu Maori, the University of Otago’s Maori Students’ Association, is hosting a range of events on campus.

On Monday, the organisation held a gala day to promote te reo Maori and encourage students to use it.

University faculties, including commerce, law, physiotherapy, medicine, pharmacy and physical eduction, each had their own stalls with different tasks relating to their kaupapa.

Te Roopu Maori tumuaki Karamea Pewhairangi said each stall taught students how to use the language in their studies.

"The whole aim is just to promote te reo Maori on campus," Ms Pewhairangi said.

The organisation also ran a barbecue and gave students a sausage if they could correctly pronounce the place names Momona, Taieri, Otepoti, Tauranga, Ruatoki, Taupo, Rotoiti, Timaru, Kaikoura and Opotiki.

At the School of Physiotherapy stall, a skeleton with Maori names for bones was on display.