Thursday, 17 September 2020

Getting to bones of te reo

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    University of Otago School of Physiotherapy third-year students Julia Law (21, left), of Kapiti,...
    University of Otago School of Physiotherapy third-year students Julia Law (21, left), of Kapiti, and Rian Sanervie (23), of Kawerau, place te reo stickers on their matching bones at Te Roopu Maori's gala day on Monday. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    Te reo Maori is taking centre stage.

    To celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Maori, Te Roopu Maori, the University of Otago’s Maori Students’ Association, is hosting a range of events on campus.

    On Monday, the organisation held a gala day to promote te reo Maori and encourage students to use it.

    University faculties, including commerce, law, physiotherapy, medicine, pharmacy and physical eduction, each had their own stalls with different tasks relating to their kaupapa.

    Te Roopu Maori tumuaki Karamea Pewhairangi said each stall taught students how to use the language in their studies.

    "The whole aim is just to promote te reo Maori on campus," Ms Pewhairangi said.

    The organisation also ran a barbecue and gave students a sausage if they could correctly pronounce the place names Momona, Taieri, Otepoti, Tauranga, Ruatoki, Taupo, Rotoiti, Timaru, Kaikoura and Opotiki.

    At the School of Physiotherapy stall, a skeleton with Maori names for bones was on display.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter