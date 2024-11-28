Gifts that give

Photo: supplied

A beautiful bauble for your Christmas tree can help raise funds for Otago Community Hospice. The limited-edition bauble with a snowflake design is available at all Farmers stores and 100% of the cost will be donated to local hospice services. In a statement, Otago Community Hospice head of fundraising and engagement Amy Ruthven said families could also remember a loved one by writing a message in a card and hanging it on a Christmas tree of remembrance in the stores while also making a donation to a local hospice. Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green thanked staff in local Farmers stores for being "incredible supporters" of the hospice. In the past 10 years of the campaign, shoppers in the Oamaru and Dunedin stores have donated $325,000 and nationally the campaign has raised $8 million for local hospices.