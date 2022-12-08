Gifts for hospital playroom

Photo: Simon Henderson

Images of the Past Dunedin member Lorraine Clark (far right) gives a stuffed teddy bear and book vouchers totalling $750 to Te Whatu Ora — Health New Zealand hospital play specialist Jackie Christos (far left) as other members of the group look on.

The funds were raised by the group, which runs historic fashion shows for retirement groups and residential homes, showcasing authentic fashions faithfully reproduced by the group, often using recycled materials.

Mrs Christos said the vouchers were gratefully accepted and would be used to buy books for the Rotary Children's Ward playroom at Dunedin Hospital.

Being able to purchase new books would also allow children who were required to be in isolation to be given books they could take home with them, she said.