The physics behind a perfect punch

Martial mechanics. . .Emily Hall shows how combining karate and physics can deliver a powerful punch. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Physics and karate are about to collide in Dunedin.

Crimson Global Academy head of physics and yondan karate black belt Emily Hall will present a series of sessions called Fight Like a Physicist at this year’s New Zealand International Science Festival.

Her knowledge of physics and karate came together when she realised martial arts trainers had an intuitive grasp of biomechanics.

‘‘There were a lot of concepts and things that they were explaining that was physics.’’

Even smaller competitors knew how to use physics to overcome opponents.

Research begun during her master’s degree found martial arts students had a better grasp of physics than the general population.

Since then she has taught the idea in schools from Gore to Waitaki.

‘‘Martial arts is a bit intimidating, physics is a bit intimidating. ‘‘If you can get students in an environment where they are with their peers, it is safe, they can have a bit of a play.’’ During the workshops she covers ideas such as balance and momentum. ‘‘Even if you have a small mass, if you can be quick, then you can have a lot of momentum.

‘‘It is one thing to punch with my arm . . .my arm is not very big.

‘‘But if I can do a force summation, I can get a lot more mass behind me and that will translate to a lot of force.’’

The former international competitor, who also holds a sandan black belt in Okinawan kobudo ¯ and a nidan in Dentokan kobudo ¯, has a particular focus on encouraging girls into physics.

‘‘I have a particular interest in girls participating in anything, karate and physics,’’ Ms Hall said.

She has encouraged others to adopt the idea, presenting it to teachers and at physics conferences.

‘‘You can take everything that I have done and you can get somebody in the community who does kung fu, taekwondo, any of those things . . .they will be able to take this and just do it easily.’’

She often shares the physics of sport with students interested in other disciplines.

‘‘If they are interested in things like gymnastics or diving, that is huge in terms of rotational motion and things like that.’’

All three workshops have already sold out, proof that science can pack a punch outside the lab.

However, with the New Zealand International Science Festival opening on Saturday, there are many other events on offer that will appeal to a broad audience. Î Visit scifest.org.nz to view the festival programme.