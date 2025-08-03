‘Seam Team’ bags aid foodbank

Celebrating the launch of the new, sustainable Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) foodbank bags on Tuesday are (back, from left) Dunedin Curtain Bank manager Belinda Le Lievre, Coastal Unity Parish volunteer Henny Dennison, PSO social worker Sarah Davis, (front) Dunedin Curtain Bank lead machinist Jacqui Ellis, Coastal Unity Parish volunteer Anne Watkins, volunteer Audrey Clarke and PSO practice manager Deb Gelling. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A heartfelt community collaboration is behind a new programme to recycle fabrics into attractive, hand-crafted bags for users of the Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO) Family Works Foodbank.

At the official launch of the PSO Reusable Foodbank Bag initiative on Tuesday, project leader PSO social worker Sarah Davis highlighted the value of the new bags as a means of aligning food support with sustainable practice in a way that preserved the mana and dignity of those accessing the foodbank.

"This project is a great example of team work, and a special partnership between Presbyterian Support, the Dunedin Curtain Bank and our wonderful volunteers The Seam Team," Ms Davis said.

In recent months, the sewing volunteers — including Columba College students — have used excess fabric from the Dunedin Curtain Bank to make more than 600 reusable bags, which will be used for distributing food parcels from Monday.

The idea for the Reusable Foodbank initiative came to Ms Davis after a discussion with Dunedin City Council waste planning adviser Tess Trotter and a council waste minimisation small project grant got the ball rolling.

"It seemed like a great opportunity to move to a more sustainable model, while also recognising the practical and dignity-preserving benefits of a reusable bag," she said.

"Tess connected us with the Dunedin Curtain Bank, who have plenty of excess fabric to deal with, and a wonderful collaboration came into being.

"It’s amazing where a small spark of an idea can lead.

"This initiative shows how innovation and community spirit can come together to meet real needs in sustainable ways."

As the project gathered momentum, community volunteers, members of the Coastal Unity Parish, Dunedin Curtain Bank sewing team members, PSO staff and Columba College students were busy with their sewing machines creating the bags.

The sewing volunteers have been dubbed "The Seam Team".

"These bags have been made with the love and kindness present in our community," Ms Davis said.

"We are eternally grateful to the Seam Team for their incredible effort."

At Tuesday’s launch, special mention was made of Coastal Unity volunteer Henny Dennison, who had made more than 250 bags, and volunteer Audrey Clarke, who had ironed internal labels on to all 600-plus bags.

The PSO Family Works Foodbank team were pleased to have the reusable bags to help make the service more sustainable and reduce the potential waste from the 80 to 120 food parcels distributed each week, Ms Davis said.

"Every reusable bag that supports the foodbank is a chance to reduce our environmental impact, while providing whanau with access to the kai and support they need."

Call for "Seam Team"

To sustain momentum, Presbyterian Support is seeking more volunteers to join the "Seam Team" — individuals or groups with access to sewing machines are invited to contribute.

While curtain material is being repurposed, strong material able to hold food provision will work.

Free curtain material can be collected from Presbyterian Support Otago, Level 1, 407 Moray Place.

For information and the bag pattern, visit psotago.org.nz/get-involved/reusable-foodbags

