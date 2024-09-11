Globe stalwart makes directing debut

Long-standing Globe Theatre board member Lorraine Johnston directs drama-comedy Bothered and Bewildered, by Gail Young, which opens tonight. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

An elderly woman’s struggles with dementia, and her determination to capture her memories, are at the heart of comedy-drama Bothered and Bewildered, by British playwright Gail Young.

The funny and meaningful play will be staged by the Globe Theatre, in a production which opens tonight and continues until September 21.

The production of Bothered and Bewildered marks the directorial debut of long-serving Globe Theatre stalwart Lorraine Johnston, who has found it challenging and exhilarating to step out from behind the scenes.

"I had been thinking that I would like to have a go at directing, and this play really spoke to me," Johnston said.

"I have had a lot of personal experience of dementia, with close family members going through it, and Gail Young’s script is really sensitively written."

Bothered and Bewildered tells the story of elderly widow Irene (Kay Masters), who is writing a memory book with the help of imaginary friend and author Barbara Cartland (Alison Ayers). As her confusion grows and long-buried family secrets come to light, her daughters Beth (Laura Wells) and Louise (Kelly Phillips) struggle to come to terms with Irene’s decline.

Johnston said having a strong and knowledgeable cast to work with on the play had made bringing the play to life a good experience.

Rehearsing a scene in the Globe Theatre’s production of Gail Young’s Bothered and Bewildered are (from left) Laura Wells (Beth), Kay Masters (Irene), and Alison Ayers (Barbara Cartland). PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"The play is both funny and poignant, and the actors are doing a great job of bringing that to the fore," she said.

Creating the setting for the play was an "interesting challenge" as a director, combining a consultant’s office with flashbacks to events in Irene’s life. A split stage and simple setting had made it easier to quickly change scenes without having to move too much furniture around.

"Audiences are good at imagining settings anyway, so I think it will work well," Johnston said.

"This play has a lot to offer in terms of its subject matter and is both laugh out loud funny and sad — I think people will connect with it."

The production of Bothered and Bewildered comes in the midst of a busy year for the Globe Theatre, which has settled in with a refreshed committee and new energy.

Following this production, the theatre’s final "Christmas" show will be Twelfth Night, by William Shakespeare, in December.

• September 12-21: The Globe Theatre presents Bothered and Bewildered, by Gail Young, performances at 7.30pm and 2pm Sunday matinee, at 104 London St. Opening night tickets are koha, on a "pay what you can" basis.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz