Goldsmith delivers a jewel of an exhibition

The "Midnight" Moonstone pendant is a featured work in an exhibition of jewellery by Dunedin goldsmith Tony Williams, running from November 24-December 3, at Otago Art Society. Photo: supplied

An exhibition of jewellery by Dunedin goldsmith Tony Williams opens tomorrow at the Otago Art Society.

At 74, and despite his best intentions of retiring, Williams continues to make jewellery, something he has been doing since returning from studying and working in the United Kingdom in 1975.

His work has one foot in the arts and craft movement of handmade objects and the other in the jewellery trade.

Williams’ career as a self-employed goldsmith spans the craft revival of the 1970s and ’80s working as a sole craftsman, to running a busy workshop of four employees exporting high end jewellery to Australia, to running a successful jewellery gallery in Dunedin.

Now in semi-retirement, he still produces "those jewels that want to be made", and teaches as much of his skill as he can to those who want to learn.

There is a night-time theme to several of the pieces he has created for his new exhibition, which include an owl, a sinister looking lizard, a grey moth, a "midnight" moonstone pendant and a star sapphire ring.

The exhibition opens tomorrow and continues until December 3 at Otago Art Society Gallery, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.