Green fingers give a boost to school plant sale

Broad Bay School pupil Ella Garbett (12, left) and school plant sale co-ordinator Grace McPherson check plants ahead of the sale on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

A huge collection of more than 3000 plants, including natives, 100 varieties of flowering perennials and 600 vegetable punnets, will be available to buy at this weekend’s Broad Bay School plant sale.

The giant community event, to be held from 1pm on Saturday at the school, is organised by the Friends of Broad Bay School and is the major fundraising event of the year.

Event co-ordinator Grace McPherson works year round on the sale, sourcing plants from friends, family, and the wider community, potting tiny seedlings and growing them into plants to sell.

This year includes some varieties not typically seen in stores, such as New Zealand forget-me-nots, Japanese toad lilies and a scented phlox handed down from the garden of Ms McPherson’s great-grandmother.

Ms McPherson said the plant sale would not be possible without the "incredible support" of the local community.

"[We have] thousands of pots dropped off, plants gifted from gardens all over the peninsula, a local retiree doing woodwork for the event, such as bird feeders, and his wife growing 500 plants, while another school parent grew all the vege plants," she said.