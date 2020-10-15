Green Island Art Group holding exhibition

Green Island Art Group members (from front) Maria La Rooy, Pat Sparrow, Denise Scott, and president Lindsay Aitchison enjoy painting and chatting at the group’s regular Tuesday gathering at Janet Cameron Hall, in Green Island. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The weeks of Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year had a silver lining for members of the Green Island Art Group — more time for art.

Group member Pat Sparrow admits to loving lockdown, setting up at her kitchen table and painting virtually every day, using acrylics and working from photographs to paint animals.

"After having plenty of quiet time to get painting done, we would go out into the driveway at 3pm for coffee with the neighbours. It was lovely," she said.

Fellow member Denise Scott, a pastel artist, also spent most of those quiet days working on her detailed portraiture of people, pets and still life.

"I loved lockdown too. Not having to go anywhere gave me time to do my art, and I got quite a bit fitter as well," she said.

Painter Maria La Rooy enjoyed the quiet time to paint and also liked the feeling that people had more time for one another.

For La Rooy, who arrived in New Zealand four years ago and joined the Green Island Art Group three years ago, the Green Island Art Group has been "a lifeline".

"The friendship of everyone here has been wonderful," she said.

Group president Lindsay Aitchison said social interaction was hugely important to all the group members.

"We have varying levels of skill, but no stars — everyone encourages and enthuses over each other’s art," he said.

Now in its 42nd year, the group meets every Tuesday at the Janet Cameron Hall, in Green Island, to create art in a supportive and social atmosphere.

The Green Island Art Group presents its annual Meridian Art Exhibition from today until Sunday at the Meridian mall, showcasing dozens of works created this year, in a variety of mediums.

Members will be on hand to discuss their work during the popular exhibition.