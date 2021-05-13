Group advocates for garden

A group has been formed to advocate for the Mosgiel Memorial Garden.

Friends of the Mosgiel Memorial Garden spokeswoman Rosanne Dee said the garden looked a little sad and neglected, and the group wanted it to be restored back to how it used to be.

The garden had shrunk as other things developed around it, Ms Dee said.

"We want to protect the space for future generations.’’

The group would act as a voice, not a working group.

There were about 15 members so far and anybody was welcome to join — gardening knowledge or ability was not required, Ms Dee said.

"If you’re just concerned about the space in any way or just happy with it and want to keep it, we want you on board. We want you supporting us.’’

The group met last weekend to walk around the gardens and share their thoughts.

One of the common concerns was the lack of rubbish bins.

The playground area was well catered for, but there was a need for more bins in the gardens, Ms Dee said.

The group will meet again on May 19 at Coronation Hall at 7pm to discuss any issues and formulate a plan.

Anyone was welcome to join and share their thoughts, negative or positive.

Members hoped to work with the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board and the Dunedin City Council.