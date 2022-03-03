Thursday, 3 March 2022

Hairs to a good cause

    By Simon Henderson
    Bonnie Goodman (7), of Waikouaiti, will get a haircut tomorrow for the first time as she says "I’ve only had little tiny trims".

    It will be a very special chop as her 40cm blonde strands will be donated to make a wig for people going through chemotherapy.

    Her mother Marie Goodman said after Bonnie heard a family friend had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer she wanted to do something to help.

    Bonnie has so far raised about $700 and further funds will be raised tomorrow when her fellow pupils at Waikouaiti School will have a wacky hair day fundraiser.

    "I’m going to make my hair into a bird's nest," Bonnie said.

    Then later tomorrow Bonnie will say goodbye to sitting on her long hair when she gets her locks shorn at The Golden Fleece, Waikouaiti at 7pm.

    "I’m looking forward to it. I've been counting down the days," she said.

     

    — To give visit givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/donating-my-hair-for-a-wig

     

     

     

