Harvesters ready for pick of the crop

Volunteers (from left) Alex Rinaldi, Renee Fleming-White, and Nikki Yap Huber have fun picking damson plums from a local backyard on behalf of the Our Food Network Dunedin Community Fruit Harvest scheme. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dozens of keen volunteers are ready and waiting to help harvest fruit from Dunedin backyards, to help keep it from going to waste while supporting people in need with extra food.

Our Food Network Dunedin project co-ordinator Kate Vercoe is at the helm of the grassroots organisation, which advocates for the production and use of local food.

Founded in 2012, Our Food Network believes in a collaborative approach across Dunedin neighbourhoods to create "food engaged communities", localise food productions, connect communities, and build resilience.

"Most of our food is grown commercially in the Nelson region and the North Island, and that makes us vulnerable to the effects of disasters like Cyclone Gabrielle," Ms Vercoe said.

"As a small group of individuals, we want to make a positive change in helping localise food for Dunedin folks.

"So, that means bringing growing food into an urban setting — growing less grass and more food."

The Our Food Network works with local partners on several projects, including the Community Fruit Harvest group, and edible gardens in schools, and among whānau.

With fruit season at its height, Community Fruit Harvest co-ordinator Tamsin Leigh and her team of volunteers are hard at work in backyards across the city, rescuing ripened fruit and helping to distribute it to people in need and organisations which can process it into preserved and baked goods.

"We connect with people who have laden fruit trees in their yards, but who are unable to pick it themselves — such as elderly or disabled people," Ms Leigh said.

"Instead of having to watch that fruit rot on the trees, or get eaten by birds, people can call us in and we will pick it for them."

Some of the fruit goes to the householder, with the rest used in preserving workshops, donated to local food banks, street pātaka/pantries, or given to SuperGrans for baking into pies and other goods for the Dunedin Night Shelter.

"We know there is a lot of fruit out there, ripening on the trees, so now is the time to get in touch and call us in," she said.

At a preserving workshop held last weekend, in association with The Valley Project, volunteers made 134 jars of preserves, including jellies, sauces, pickles, and relishes, which were donated to the Presbyterian Support Family Works Foodbank.

Another preserving workshop is planned for March 25, and the conclusion of the harvest season will be celebrated with a community Harvest Festival on April 30, both hosted by The Valley Project in North East Valley.

The work of Our Food Network Dunedin is supported by grants from the Ministry of Social Development, Dunedin City Council, Good Food Dunedin, Lottery Community Grants and FHM (Forest and Harvesting Managers).

People with ripening fruit in their backyards who need help to pick it are asked to contact Community Fruit Harvest co-ordinator Tamsin Leigh, phone 021 0273 1251, email communityfruitotepoti@gmail.com

Volunteer pickers living nearby will organise a good day and time to pick.

People who wish to be volunteer pickers are also invited to call 021 0273 1251.

BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz