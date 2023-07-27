Heavy breathing for a cause

The Heavy Breathers train for the Dunedin Marathon. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

About 30 students are preparing to pound the pavement for mental health awareness.

The group calling themselves the Heavy Breathers are in training to take part in the Dunedin Marathon on September 10.

They plan to run together as a fundraiser for social media movement Spark That Chat and the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Heavy Breather member Will Saunders said most of the group had known one another as pupils from Wellington secondary schools, and they had continued their friendship at the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

"We all put our heads together and thought ‘what do we actually want to be advocating for?’"

They decided they wanted to promote men’s mental health.

"We saw it as a way to put a bit more meaning behind, you know, getting out and just going for a run."

The name Heavy Breathers was a playful take on how some had become a little lazier and slower since being in tertiary education.

"So a bit of a take on the old heavy breathing in the running."

Many of the young men in the group lived at the Butts Rd student flat known as the Lake House which had been known for large parties.

"It is quite an iconic flat but we sort of want to change that narrative."

Instead, Mr Saunders said the group worked to look after one another.

"We’ve got a great group of mates here. It is a special group of boys."

The young men had been training together and gradually building up the kilometres.

"It’s a good team journey," he said.

Spark That Chat is a mental health campaign run by MSFT Productions.

It runs positive messages and shares advice on social media, and sells limited-edition apparel with profits donated to the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

- To give, visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/heavy-breathers-take-on-mental-health

