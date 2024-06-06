Highlanders give RSA Anzac jerseys

Highlanders players Thomas Umaga-Jensen (left) and Sean Withy (right) join Dunedin RSA president Squadron Leader Kevin Weir in holding up some of the jerseys worn during the Anzac Weekend Round game on April 27, which have been given to the RSA. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dunedin Returned and Services Association president Squadron Leader Kevin Weir is thrilled with the gift of six Highlanders jerseys with special significance to the sporting and veteran communities.

The jerseys were worn by Highlanders players during the Super Rugby Anzac Weekend game against the Force, played at Forsyth Barr Stadium on April 27.

Sqn Ldr Weir was "very grateful for the wonderful and unexpected gesture by the Highlanders".

The Dunedin RSA had been involved in putting together a short memorial service before the match, in honour of Anzac Day, and had received great feedback on it.

Receiving the signed jerseys from the team was the icing on the cake, he said.

Highlanders marketing manager Amanda Gould said the organisation was grateful to the Dunedin RSA for its assistance in helping to organise the pre-game acknowledgement during the Anzac Weekend game.

"Anzac Day is still a very important date on the calendar and we were very proud to be able to play in an official Anzac Weekend round in 2024," she said.

Sqn Ldr Weir said the Dunedin RSA was "stretched thin" for resources at present, and the donated Highlanders jerseys would provide a valuable fundraising opportunity in the coming months.

