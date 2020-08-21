Hold on! Dunedin loo in the running for New Zealand's best

Waitai's new public toilet is in the running to be crowned New Zealand's best loo.

The coastal township's public toilet is a finalist in the best loo category at the 2020 Beautiful Awards.

Nicknamed the "turdis" by locals, the privy has a giant mural of a ruru (morepork) on it's side, painted by local artist Angela Lyon.

After years of battling for a public toilet to serve the growing number of visitors to the area, the town finally got it's wish in September last year when turdis was officially opened by then Dunedin mayor Dave Cull with a crowd of about 100 watching on.

A raffle was also held where people could win the right to "commission" the toilet.

The winners of the 2020 Beautiful Awards will be announced in October.