Honoured to help celebrate, remember

Jen Simon is ambassador for the Southern Cancer Society Otago Students’ Relay for Life this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

At just 32 years old, Jen Simon is in the fight of her life, battling grade 4 anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare form of brain cancer.

After Ms Simon was diagnosed in 2020, she went looking for help and found the Cancer Society a great source of support.

Now she is stepping up as Southern Cancer Society Relay for Life ambassador for this weekend’s 12-hour Otago students’ relay, to be held on campus from 7pm on Saturday to 7am on Sunday.

After the opening ceremony at 7pm, there will be a celebration lap, before teams settle into their walking/running around the track.

The candlelight ceremony will be held at midnight, and the closing ceremony at 7am.

Ms Simon said she was honoured to be working alongside the Cancer Society for the Relay for Life event, "to celebrate the lives of cancer patients and their caregivers, remember those we have lost, and continue the fight against cancer".

Ms Simon grew up in the United States, and has lived in four countries, settling in New Zealand with her partner of seven years, Doug Barrett.

The first indication she had cancer was some absent seizures, but there were no other symptoms until she was waiting to meet a neurologist.

"I started to have some headaches and slept more.

"When visiting a family member in the hospital, I stopped at ED to get my seizures checked again.

"They had a CT done that confirmed I had a brain tumour, and I was admitted to hospital.

"Two MRIs and a major surgery later, I had the tumour, roughly the size of two decks of cards, removed."

Two weeks later, she learned it was grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma, and underwent treatment surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

She received support from the Cancer Society in Canterbury at this time.

After the cancer recurred last year, she had more surgery and radiation treatment, and finished her last round of chemo this month.

"When I had my recurrence seven months ago, I figured I would give Cancer Society Dunedin a chance.

"They have been wonderful, specifically Kathy and Jo."

What was great about the Cancer Society Southern was having a place to spend time with people in similar situations, she said.

Ms Simon still attends the monthly group meeting, crafting and weekly Unipol gym. She is making the most of 2025.

"I want to spend as much time as possible enjoying life with friends and family. That’s my priority."

Ms Simon became an ambassador for Relay for Life because she wanted to be part of a team that did everything they could to help other people.

