Hopes lilies bloom in time for show

Otago Lily Society vice-president Dave Pegg holds one of the handful of lilies growing at his Halfway Bush home which will hopefully be ready for Saturday’s lily show. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dunedin’s abysmal summer weather so far is proving a challenge for lily growers in the city, blooms slow to open and the dreaded botrytis fungus affecting many plants.

Among them is Otago Lily Society vice-president Dave Pegg, whose Halfway Bush garden is home to about 30 lilies, many of which are slow to open in the damp, cool weather.

It is a difficult lead-up to Saturday’s Otago Lily Society Show, but Mr Pegg and fellow society members remain hopeful that sunny weather this week will boost the blooms along and ensure a good display at the show.

"I’m hoping to be able to contribute about half a dozen lily stems to the show from around my garden, and hopefully others will have a good collection to bring along," he said.

"Depending on where people’s gardens are located in the city, there can be micro-climates and quite different results."

The father of three and grandfather of two has been a keen gardener for more than 50 years, starting out growing vegetables for his late wife Noelene and his daughters.

He became a member of the Otago Lily Society about 25 years ago, after being introduced to growing lilies by expert plantsman Gordon Evans.

"Once I got into it, I was hooked, and at one stage I [had] about 70 lilies in my garden," Mr Pegg said.

"Although in more recent years, that number has gradually reduced and I’m down to about 30 now.

"The great thing about lilies is that they are actually relatively easy to grow, and you are never too old to learn."

Mr Pegg’s favourite lily variety was the large Oriental lily King Solomon, which featured bi-coloured blooms with scarlet centres, white tips and a classic lily perfume.

The Otago Lily Society included members who had great knowledge to share about caring for lilies, which was very useful, and was also a very social group, thanks to the efforts of president Louise Ardley, he said.

"Louise is absolutely brilliant, and is really good at bringing people together — the society is going from strength to strength."

The society has about 40 members, both men and women, who come together for about seven meetings each year and social gatherings.

• The Otago Lily Society Show will be held on Saturday, January 18, at St Kilda Bowling Club, 33 Royal Cres, and will be open to the public from 11.30am-4pm.

Alongside the lily displays and plant stalls, there will be fuchsias and fritillaria bulbs for sale. Entry costs $5, children under 12 free.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz