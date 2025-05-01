Huge project to rehome retired racing dogs

Stephanie Godfrey has adopted former racing greyhounds Doug (left) and Tracy. She says they are a loving and welcome addition to her family. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The race is on to find homes for a huge number of retired greyhounds. Various rehoming organisations are working hard to transfer racing canines from the course to the couch.

Greyhounds as Pets (Gap) is one of several adoption agencies helping integrate retired racing greyhounds into families across the country.

Public relations co-ordinator Daniel Bohan, of Wellington, said the organisation estimated about 3500 greyhounds would need new homes.

He underscored the challenge, noting that, apart from a group sent to the United States last year for rehoming, fewer than 500 dogs had been adopted in New Zealand.

"So you can see it is going to be a pretty monumental project to rehome these dogs that will hopefully require New Zealand ... to step up and have people welcome these dogs into their homes and their hearts."

Although Gap was initially established by Greyhound Racing New Zealand, it is now a separate entity.

"We are not pro-racing, we are not anti-racing, we are just neutral, so our only focus is on rehoming the dogs and that allows us to work effectively both with the racing industry and with the general public, regardless of whatever their views may be one way or the other."

A greyhound’s racing career is relatively short and most dogs come up for adoption between 3 and 5 years old.

"That makes it quite interesting because they are grown dogs, but they are dogs that haven’t really experienced the world before.

"In many ways, the dogs almost revert to puppies once they are rehomed.

"They are learning everything for the first time — they have never seen a train go past, they have probably never encountered a staircase.

"These little mundane things that we don’t think about are actually wondrous to a greyhound in a home for the first time. It is quite special to watch these dogs discover the world with fresh eyes and just see their personalities sort of bloom and blossom over the months that they are adjusting to their new life."

Gap provides comprehensive information on its website about the adoption process and the dogs’ temperament.

"A greyhound’s path to becoming a pet is not the same as a ‘normal dog’," Mr Bohan said.

"Greyhounds are raised quite differently in their racing-kennel environment.

"Greyhounds are actually raised as a family with their mother and siblings until they are about 1 year old and that does a lot to make their temperament what it is, which is, as a rule, generally very calm, very emotionally connected, loving, and, of course, super lazy."

This is one of the common misconceptions about greyhounds.

"People will often think that greyhounds need a lot of exercise because they are the world’s fastest dog."

But when they were not running fast they were generally fast asleep.

"Greyhounds are happy to snooze the day away, which makes them actually very easy dogs for first-time pet owners to have.

"They are just very happy to snooze away and then go for a couple of walks a day, short walks a day, but they are not great consumers of physical activity."

If families are interested in adopting a greyhound, they complete an online application.

"Part of that process will be to tell us about your family and your home environment and your lifestyle. We will then help match you with a dog whose personality and temperament would probably be best suited for your family and your home.

Adoption fees are about $450, with a discount for older dogs. A greyhound adopted from Gap has a place with the organisation for life.

If an owner’s circumstances change, such as illness, Gap will take the dog back and work to find it a new home, Mr Bohan said.