Inclusive dance trust holds anniversary show

Dancers with inclusive dance studio Gasp! Dance Trust are looking forward to their 10th anniversary showcase and celebration this Saturday, at the New Athenaeum Theatre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Excitement is high among dancers with inclusive dance studio Gasp! Dance Trust, as they make final preparations for their 10th anniversary showcase and birthday celebrations this weekend.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held this Saturday, from 4pm-5pm, at the New Athenaeum Theatre in the Octagon.

Gasp! Dance Trust founder and teacher Hahna Briggs said the celebrations would be a look-back and reimagining of the past 10 years of choreography and performances by the dancers.

"We will be returning to some of our favourite dances from the past and giving them a new life," she said.

Along with the 18 dancers who train in classes, the trust’s teachers, Jenny Newstead, Hannah Rouse, Saira Lal-Burgess and Ms Briggs herself, will also perform during the event.

All are local dancers with a special interest in inclusive dance.

The concept of the Gasp! inclusive dance trust came about towards the end of Ms Briggs’ tenure in 2013 as the Caroline Plummer Fellow in Community Dance, when she created a series of inclusive dance classes with co-founder Jenny Newstead.

In 2020, the organisation became a charitable trust. and has found a home at the New Athenaeum Theatre, where it runs senior classes for adults on Monday nights, and junior classes on Tuesdays.

"The dancers love having the opportunity to perform in our annual showcases and other events," Ms Briggs said.

"We have a very loyal and enthusiastic group of dancers, who really enjoy the opportunity for movement while having fun, as well as social connection."

The largest recent project for the trust was the production of dance film Promenade, which was filmed at St Clair by Gala Hesson, with original music by Matthew Swanson, and premiered at the 2022 Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Saturday’s showcase will also be a 10th birthday party for the trust, with cake and special cookies. Audience members will be welcome to stay and enjoy them after the show.



BRENDA.HARWOOD@thestar.co.nz