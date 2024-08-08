Independence celebrations bring tradition

MayaDhara International School of Dance performers rehearse in preparation for performing at an Indian Independence Day event on Sunday. PHOTO: MARTYN BUYCK

In the aftermath of World War 2, British rule over millions of people and vast areas of the Indian subcontinent came to an end on August 15, 1947, when two independent dominions, India and Pakistan, came into being.

The anniversary of their independence will be celebrated in Dunedin by groups representing each country this weekend.

The Dunedin Indian Association, in collaboration with the High Commission of India, is planning an Indian Independence Day celebration on Sunday at the University of Otago Union Hall from 1pm to 4pm.

Organising committee member Rohit Jain said the programme of events would include a traditional flag hoisting ceremony and a patriotic-themed children’s fancy dress.

There will be dance performances by the Naatya School Of Indian Dance and MayaDhara International Dance school, and music by Ragalayam — Mini School of Carnatic Music.

Mr Jain said there would also be savoury and sweet Indian street food to enjoy.

He thanked many local businesses and organisations that were sponsoring the event.

The Pakistan Association of Otago will also be celebrating its Pakistan Independence Day on Sunday with an event at the Otago University Students’ Association Evison Lounge from noon until 2pm.

Organisation committee member Humera Fiaz Sajjad said the event would be hosted by Hadeel Sajjad, 11, and would include poetry, performances and presentations as well as food.

The Talwat-e-Quran will be recited by Abiha Waqas and the national anthem of Pakistan will be played on guitar by Parishay Khan.

Emaan Ishaq will give a presentation on the scenic beauty of Pakistan, Muhammad Arbab will read from Iqbal’s poetry and Zohaib Amjad Rana will perform the song Pakistani Mili Nagma.

Haneen Sajjad will conduct a quiz on Pakistan facts and Anushay Khan will provide a travel guide to Lahore.

A Mili Nagma will be performed by Dr Atika Rehman and Khirad Ahmed will deliver a speech and mini quiz.

Muaaz bin Israr and Omar bin Muhammad will give a presentation on the military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

The ceremony will conclude with a speech by the Pakistan Association of Otago president Zohaib Amjad Rana.

