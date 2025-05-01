Fierce dancers to fight for fair pay

Fierce Entertainment dancers (from left) Maddison Gay, Amelia Leaper, Dee Coulter and Caitlin Stewart will dazzle Dunedin during International Dance Day celebrations this weekend. Photo: Sam Henderson

As International Dance Day celebrations return to Dunedin for the third year, offering free events across the city, a new dance organisation hopes to lift the art form’s commercial standing.

Fierce Entertainment has been founded by principal creator Willow de Jonge as a professional dance group.

"Fierce has come into the community with the ethos of ensuring fair compensation for performers, artists, dancers."

The group aimed to make sure dancers received professional payment for work at weddings, functions, theatrical performances or public events, she said.

The artistic community in New Zealand had "quite a problem" when it came to being paid for its services.

"Like all creative endeavours, this won’t be accomplished overnight.

"But with time, care and support from the wider Ōtepoti artistic community, we hope to get on board with dance schools and Dunedin theatre.

"And, you know, just put a dent in artists getting fairly paid and compensated."

The group will have a major presence during International Dance Day.

"You can catch Fierce Entertainment on George St on Saturday, entertaining the public and pulling everyone up to the Lower Octagon for Dance Ōtepoti’s International Dance Day events to kick off.

"So they will be very spunky, they will be moving down George St, giving you a flyer, jamming out to music, handing out some jelly beans for kids, doing all that stuff to entice the community up here at the weekend."

Dance Ōtepoti founder and general manager Anna Noonan said the Ōtepoti Festival of Dance for International Dance Day aimed to celebrate dance in all its forms and share its joy and benefits.

There will be a wide range of activities to enjoy.

Events include beginner classes, performances in the Lower Octagon, Te Whare o Rukutia and Toitū Otago Settlers Museum as well as taster sessions such as Tiny Tots (18 months to 3 years), salsa and line dancing.

More than 200 dancers, dance artists and groups will be involved throughout the weekend.

The Ōtepoti Festival of Dance is supported by the Dunedin City Council.

INTERNATIONAL DANCE DAY 2025

Saturday

Classes

• 8.45am, Yoga for Dancers, Te Whare o Rukutia

• 10am, Absolute Beginner Ballet, Te Whare o Rukutia

• 10.45am, Absolute Beginner Jazz Cabaret, Te Whare o Rukutia

• 11.30am, Absolute Beginner Swing, Te Whare o Rukutia

• 12.15pm, Absolute Beginner Hip-Hop, Te Whare o Rukutia

Performances

• 1pm, IDD Performances, the Octagon

• 3pm, IDD Performances, Te Whare o Rukutia

Events

• 4pm, IDD Talk: dance as resistance and resilience, Te Whare o Rukutia

• 8pm, Dunedin Folk Club: Community Barn Dance and Ceilidh, Ravensbourne Community Hall, Wānaka St

• Running throughout the day:

Ad Parnassum Purapurawhetū — VR and Full Dome Experience by Good Company Arts, Tūhura Otago Museum

—12.30pm-1.30pm, Assisted VR Experience, Beautiful Science Gallery

—3.30pm-4.30pm (on loop), 10 minute Full Dome Planetarium Film, Perpetual Guardian Planetarium

Sunday

All events at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum

Taster sessions

• 10am, Tiny Tots Taster

• 10.45am, Dance with GASP!

• 11.15am, Line Dance Taster

• 11.45am, Contra Dance Taster

• 12.30pm, Salsa with Vuelta

Dance

Performance

• 1pm, IDD Performances

Balfolk Mini Bal

• 2.30pm, Balfolk Dunedin Mini Bal

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz