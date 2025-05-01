Spirit of Anzac mateship recalled

The Dunedin RSA Choir sings a hymn, accompanied by the Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass Band, during the Anzac Day service at Montecillo Veterans’ Home & Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The extraordinary sacrifice of those who fought in World War 1 and in many conflicts since were front of mind for about 300 people who gathered for the Anzac Day service at Montecillo Veterans’ Home & Hospital on Friday.

Led by chaplain Leah Graefe, with music from the Dunedin RSA Choir and Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass, the service began with the parade of the Anzac Remembrance New Zealand flag by HMNZS Toroa.

The service included speeches by NZ Defence Force Land Component commander Brigadier Jason Dyhrberg, Australian representative Petty Officer John Constable, and Montecillo Trust chairman David More.

Prof John Broughton welcomed those in attendance, and later recited the Ode in te reo Maori, followed by the English version recited by HMNZS Toroa executive officer Lieutenant Peter Gee.

In his address, Brig Dyhrberg said Anzac Day commemorated the sacrifice of New Zealanders and Australians who fought in World War 1 — "the war to end all wars" — but sadly the world was still ravaged by conflict today.

There was a need to stand up to those who believed that "might is right", he said.

New Zealand servicemen and women would "uphold the values we hold dear", including that conflict should only be a last resort.

PO Constable spoke of his great-grandfather and also his wife’s great-grandfather, who had fought in both Australian and New Zealand forces during World War 1, including at Gallipoli. Their experiences illustrated the foundations of the mateship that continued between the two countries today, he said.

Mr More was complimentary of the government’s decision to increase New Zealand’s defence spending at a time when the world was in turmoil.

"We now have the realisation that New Zealand cannot sit back and rely on its allies as in the past," he said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz