World travels shared in podcast

"That Blind Woman" Julie Woods and husband Ron Esplin host The World in 360 Minutes on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Though Julie Woods and husband Ron Esplin have seen the world through different eyes, they bring a shared vision to a new radio show and podcast series on OAR FM.

The World in 360 Minutes is a 36-part exploration of the couple’s globetrotting adventures.

Each group of 10-minute episodes in the series is connected through a common theme, starting with "Around the World in 80 Minutes", which focuses on Ron’s eight decades of international travel.

By the age of 10, Ron had been around the world one and a-half times by ship, crossing the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans.

By age 80, the tally of countries Ron has visited is 80, many with Julie, who is blind, as his travel companion.

Travelling by land, sea and air, Ron recorded his impressions of the sights he saw through watercolour paintings, some of which feature in the couple’s recently published book Around the World in 80 Years.

Julie’s travel tales are informed by sound, smell, touch and taste. Her plan is to have brought her own tourist tally to 60 countries before her 60th birthday in January, 2026.

The radio and podcast series features the pair in lively conversation about their experiences.

The World in 360 Minutes airs on Saturdays at 10am on 105.4FM and 1575AM.

Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford,

Community liaison, OAR FM