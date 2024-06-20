Jazz ensemble to feature new releases

Christchurch pianist and band leader Darren Pickering makes his Dunedin Jazz Club debut this Saturday, highlighting two music releases.

Known for his innovative composition, blending jazz improvisations with cinematic soundscapes, the pianist will feature two volumes of his Darren Pickering’s Small Worlds recordings, released on the Rattle Label.

Pickering has collaborated with international jazz artists, including Gordon Brisker and Bobby Shew, and New Zealand musicians Julia Deans and Dave Dobbyn.

Joining Pickering for Saturday’s show are guitarist and composer Heather Webb, multi-instrumentalist Pete Fleming, and 19-year-old drummer and Ara music arts student Jono Blackie.

Following their celebrated debut album Volume One, in 2022, this innovative group has redefined contemporary jazz by exploring the fascinating interplay between jazz improvisation, electronic textures, and cinematic aesthetics.

The Dunedin Jazz Club event will be held this Saturday, June 22, from 7.30pm, at Hanover Hall.

Tickets via www.dunedinjazz.club