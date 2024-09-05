Keeping NZ beautiful with Clean Up Week

Keep New Zealand Beautiful is encouraging people to take part in Clean Up Week 2024, taking place from September 20 to 27.

In a statement, it said every year it engaged thousands of New Zealanders around the country to take part.

The not-for-profit charitable organisation started as the Government-established Anti-Litter Council in 1967.

Since then it has been leading the way in educating people not only on being litter-free but also the implications of the nation’s waste problem and how climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution affects the country.

The organisation encourages friends, family, school, business, local community or youth groups to come together to be part of New Zealand’s largest movement against litter during Clean Up Week.

Last year, 67,200 volunteers registered to take part in 627 clean up events across Aotearoa.

Volunteers collected a total of 652 tonnes of waste over an area equivalent to 5728 rugby fields.

Registrations are now open at knzb.org.nz to submit and invite others to a clean up.